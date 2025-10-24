How to Use Amla and Aloe Vera to Control Hair Fall and Get Thick, Strong Hair

Many people are worried about the increasing hair loss. Because it causes baldness at a young age, hair becomes sparse. Not only women but also men are worried about this problem. After combing their hair in the morning at home, their hair looks rotten. It is more worrying. If you also have this problem and have not got any benefit despite trying many remedies, we have brought a special remedy for you. Mixing two natural things, amla and aloe vera and applying it on your hair can help get rid of hair loss. Let's see how to use it and its benefits.

Amla is rich in vitamin C. Amla helps to make your skin glow and lighten blemishes, and is also beneficial for your hair. The vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants in amla keep the scalp clean, improve blood circulation and nourish the hair roots. This makes the hair stronger and reduces hair loss.

Benefits of Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe Vera Gel keeps the scalp hydrated, reduces dryness and dandruff. It also eliminates the problem of itching. This makes the hair soft, shiny and strong. Apart from this, Aloe Vera Gel creates a natural protection layer on the hair, which protects the hair from damage.

How to make a hair pack?

Ingredients

2 teaspoons of amla powder

2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel

2 teaspoons of coconut oil or sesame oil

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and make a paste. Apply this paste from the roots to the ends of the hair. Leave it for 30–45 minutes and then wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Using this pack once or twice a week reduces hair loss.

Amla and Aloe Vera Oil

This oil reaches the roots of the hair and nourishes it more deeply. Ingredients to prepare this oil –

1 cup coconut oil

2 teaspoons amla powder

2 teaspoons aloe vera gel

2 teaspoons fenugreek seeds

Now add all the ingredients in a pan and cook on low flame for 5 minutes. Then turn off the gas and strain the oil and take it in a bottle. Applying this oil daily on the scalp and ends of the hair reduces hair fall within a few days and makes the hair thick and strong.