Hug Therapy: Can One Hug Really Heal Stress, Loneliness, and Depression?

Do you remember the famous dialogue from Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Munnabhai MBBS' where he say 'baba Aap mujhe Jadoo ki Jhapi Nahi Doge' and both starts crying. It is said that One Hug is enough to cure patient, to forget sorrows and to be mentally happy. But does it really beneficial? Is there a 'hug therapy' that cures patients?, You too will hug after hearing the benefits

What exactly happens when we hug?

Hug therapy means hugging someone happily. So that the other person can get emotional help. This therapy is considered especially effective for people suffering from stress, loneliness and mental stress. It makes them feel relaxed.

Oxytocin hormone increases: Hugging releases the love hormone oxytocin in the body, which makes the person feel satisfied and reduces anxiety to a great extent. Research has found that hugging every day keeps blood pressure and heart rate in balance. The risk of heart-related problems is reduced.

Reduce Stress and Depression

Hugging reduces the tension hormone cortisol in the body, which reduces depression and stress. It is no less than a tonic for mental health.

Also Read: Walking for Weight Loss: 15 Minutes vs 45 Minutes; Know What is More Effective?

Gains Confidence

Parental hugs increase the feeling of confidence, love and security in children. This makes children feel that someone is standing with them and trying to understand them.