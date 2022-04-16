Hyatt Centric brand debuts in the Indian capital

New Delhi, April 16 Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi, the first Hyatt Centric property in the national capital. The hotel has 224 newly renovated rooms with a playful juxtaposition of colours, textures, and handpicked bric-a-brac to reflect the vibrancy of the city.

The hotel is located close to the Janakpuri West Metro and the District Centre, connecting savvy travellers to the rest of Delhi and the National Capital Region

