Iconic luxury brand Lancôme re-enters the Indian market

New Delhi, June 29 LOréal India brings back world leading luxury beauty brand, Lancôme, to India. Through Lancôme, the company is bringing iconic products including the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation, and La Vie Est Belle Fragrance, much closer to Indian consumers.

Founded in 1935 by the visionary pioneer Armand Petitjean, Lancôme embodies trust, luxury, and modern beauty. For 85 years, the brand has stood by the belief that beauty transcends appearances and is a symbol of empowered, joyful femininity that embraces women from all corners of the globe.

After all, it's not about how you look; it's about how you feel because happiness is the most attractive beauty. This ethos has been one of the brand's unbridled joie de vivre, played out through leading women who embrace its distinctive French savoir-faire to shine a light on their individual sense of femininity. More than ever before, the brand aims to convey a sense of positive beauty to inspire everyone to blossom and commit to a happier future. Providing the best of innovation in skincare & cosmetics, each product is designed to deliver the highest possible quality and efficacy, along with some of the world's most advanced technological personalization services.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Jain, Managing Director, L'Oréal India said, "At L'Oréal, we have been committed to ‘create the beauty that moves the world', by providing an enhanced beauty experience to new-age consumers. The Indian beauty industry is undergoing a transformation, not only in response to the pandemic but also in redefining the true meaning of beauty and continuing to embrace technology. Over the recent years, we have seen a rise in high-end and luxury categories in personal care and beauty segments.

Rachit Mathur, General Manager - Luxury Products Division, L'Oréal India said, "A visible growth in demand for luxury beauty across a stratum of Indian consumers has been observed in markets beyond major metros, driven by a rise of aspirational consumers with increased disposable income who do not shy away from spending on premium products. Lancôme will cater to this growing segment of Indian consumers through the brand's intuitive understanding of women's needs through its portfolio of unique and complementary skincare, makeup, and perfume products."

The launch of Lancôme will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign, that includes an influencer engagement comprising a repertoire of top luxury and beauty key opinion leaders, a digital campaign with Sephora & Vogue, and point of sale initiatives.

Nitesh Kanchan, CEO, Sephora India said, "We are happy to welcome Lancôme into the Sephora portfolio of exclusive brands. It is a brand we share a similar lineage with and one that has a strong potential in our country. With the introduction of Lancôme, we will strengthen our presence as the leader in luxury beauty. The future post Covid looks very exciting with this launch."

Lancôme products are exclusively available at Sephora in 17 stores across the top 8 cities & online at https://sephora.nnnow.com/lancome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor