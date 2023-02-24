IMDb Launches Popular Indian Celebrities Feature

New Delhi, Feb 24 IMDb, a popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, announced the launch of the Popular Indian Celebrities feature, a new way for fans to track trending stars and filmmakers in Indian movies and web series.

Each week, the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers are highlighted in the Popular Indian Celebrities section, which is only accessible via the IMDb app for Android and iOS. This is based on views from the more than 200 million users who access the platform each month globally. Fans of the entertainment industry can see who is trending, keep up with their beloved performers, and find new up-and-coming talent every week.

"Talent and filmmakers in India enjoy an immense fandom that crosses regional and national boundaries, and IMDb is uniquely positioned to capture this interest, given our global audience," said Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India.

"The Popular Indian Celebrities feature celebrates the passion of our users, highlights celebrities having a breakthrough career moment, and captures trends in entertainment driven by the latest releases and newsworthy events."

For the week of February 20, the top 20 trending names on the Popular Indian Celebrities feature include:

. Raashi Khanna

. Shah Rukh Khan

. Vijay Sethupathi

. Regina Cassandra

. Aditya Chopra

. Deepika Padukone

. Kader Khan

. Bhuvan Arora

. Anupam Kher

. Kiara Advani

. Ayesha Kanga

. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

. Shahid Kapoor

. Kubbra Sait

. Ram Charan Teja

. Anjali Sivaraman

. Salman Khan

. Yash Chopra

. Krishna D.K.

. Nora Fatehi

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature reflects global trends in Indian entertainment:

. This week, the Popular Indian Celebrities feature spotlights talent from trending titles like Farzi

