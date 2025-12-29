IMW Mr, Miss & Mrs Tamizhagam 2025 Crowns Jeeva, Malavika & Divya in Chennai

New Delhi [India], December 29: Indian Media Works presents Mr Miss & Mrs Tamizhagam 2025, where in Mr Tamizhagam titles were won by Jeeva&Singaravel from TamilNadu; Miss Tamizhagam titles were won by Malavika from Kerala & Yuvedha from Tamilnadu; Mrs Tamizhagam titles were won by Divya & Babina from TamilNadu

The event saw enthusiastic participation from contestants across Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Karnataka making it a truly colossal occasion.

In this prestigious pageant, Jeeva and Singaravel emerged as the winners of the Mr. Tamizhagam 2025 title, while Malavika was crowned as Miss Tamizhagam 2025. The title of Mrs. Tamizhagam 2025 was crowned to Divya. The 1st Runner Up was Singaravel for the Mr. Tamizhagam category and Mr Popular title was Kailash.

For the Miss category, the 2nd Runner Up was Yuvedha, and Miss goddess title was Anbuvizhi . The 1st Runner Up was Babina, in the Mrs. Tamizhagam category.

The winners were celebrated with great honour and style. The Mr Miss & Mrs Tamizhagam 2025 title holders were adorned with sashes and prizes by Actress Anusha, Fashion Lord Manikandan & Celebrity Fashion designer Subakath Ali. The event was brought to life by the impeccable choreography of leading Celebrity fashion choreographer Faheem.

Addressing the press and media, Mr. John Amalan, Managing Director of Indian Media Works, stated that Mr Miss & Mrs Tamizhagam 2025 had been conducted with the utmost grandeur and excellence this year. He firmly believes that the winners of this season are extraordinarily talented and meant to become the biggest stars of tomorrow. To ensure this, Indian Media Works has selected only the best and most deserving contestants for the prestigious titles. Further, he proudly announced that the title winners of this pageant would be recommended for national-level competitions.

