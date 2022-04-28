In conversation with Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India

New Delhi, April 28 Chivas Regal's new campaign, 'Made of Great Character', celebrates the spirit of an individual's positive character that makes them stand out as beacons of grace and gratitude, hope and high ideals.

Seeing various facets of great character through different lenses that highlight the attributes of self-made individuals who prioritise knowledge and progressive values above materialistic pleasures.

The core ideology of character being a true measure of a successful individual with a positive spirit that is cultivated over years and refined over time, is reflected through the campaign.

The brand welcomed actor Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador with the captivating campaign, 'Made of Great Character'.

The campaign showcases Hrithik as a successful entrepreneur who is a seasoned actor who has only gained respect for his charisma and bold persona. He embodies modern values and a progressive mindset and is aware of his goals and desires. The film also features actor Mouni Roy.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India says "Sustainability will remain the key focus area of the brand and we will work towards making it an environment-conscious and sustainable brand". Mohindra speaks to life about the campaign.

Read Excerpts:

How do you feel Hrithik and Chivas's energies align?

Kartik Mohindra: Chivas is an iconic brand for the successful individuals, who embody progressive values & appreciate luxury. The brand is renowned for its benchmark quality and taste, style, substance and exclusivity.

Just like Chivas, Hrithik as gained immense love and respect due to his bold persona and charismatic style. Like the brand, the actor is a class apart both in real and reel life. He embodies modern values and a progressive mindset and is aware of his goals and desires.

The brand has always inspired others while celebrating the stories of those who have led the new paths of success. Chivas is showcased in a refreshing brand image through the new campaign narrative, which highlights a 'rich blend of success, generosity & brotherhood', while retaining the brand ethos.

Define 'character' as it is viewed in the campaign.

Kartik Mohindra: The campaign theme 'Made of Great Character' is an extension of brand's beliefs of ambition, generosity and unapologetic success?. The campaign celebrates the greatness of the character of an individual, who prioritizes knowledge and values above materialistic pleasures.

With Hrithik Roshan as the protagonist in the film, the young audience will be able to connect with the messaging of spreading warmth and love around and leading a great life with grace, even in difficult times.

The film illustrates how a rich blend of success, generosity, and brotherhood will help in building a great character of an individual, which is something Roshan religiously follow in his daily life.

Hence, this association will be a success, and also encourage people to uphold great values with sheer simplicity and generosity while riding on the path to success.

What are your expansion plans for the next 6 months?

Kartik Mohindra: We will be driving premiumisation across our portfolio. Our focus will be to deliver a wider range of higher aged variants and deliver more value to our customers. We also plan to expand to smaller cities and build a stronger presence in those markets.

The 360-degree integrated campaign will be widely seen on social media platforms, popular newspapers, OOH & during IPL on Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor