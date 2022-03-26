In pictures: FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 Day 3 highlights

New Delhi, March 26 Day 3 of the ongoing fashion week was packed with eclectic prints, statement separates, cool styling with a dose of Bollywood on the side. Designers showcased collections that primarily focused on occasion wear - perfect for day and night. Here's a round-up of all the fun and fashionable things we spotted.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor walked the runway for designer Aisha Rao. Rao's line-up consisted of flowy lehengas and shararas for women and comfy kurtas and jackets for men. Vibrant colours and whimsical textures dominated the collection - perfect for summers!

Rajdeep Ranawat

Known for his versatile design aesthetic, Rajdeep Ranawat worked around exotic prints and embroideries for his collection titled "Sayuri". The beautiful kaftans and luxurious scarves are great pieces to add to your current wardrobe.

Aartivijay Gupta

If you're looking for some cool resort wear options, Aartivijay Gupta's collection of printed sets, shift dresses, lungi skirts and maxis is for you. Bright colours and cool prints FTW

