Incense Stick (Agarbatti) Smoke Could Be More Harmful Than Cigarettes, Warns New Study

With Rainy season begins, various festivals and celebration begin. After Nag Panchami, one festival after another begins. In such a situation, a lot of incense sticks are lit during these religious rituals. It is believed that the aroma and smoke of incense sticks make one feel happy. But this smoke can also be a threat to life. Because a study has revealed that incense stick smoke is more harmful than cigarette smoke. Due to which we are also at risk of getting lung cancer.

In this research, a comparative study was done on the damage caused by cigarette and incense stick smoke. During this, 99 percent ultrafine and fine particles were found in the incense stick smoke sample. These things cause damage to the body. The research was conducted jointly by South China University of Technology and China Tobacco Guangdong Indus Railway Company.

According to this study on incense smoke, after burning incense, some fine particles are also released along with the smoke. These particles mix with the air. The toxic particles released from incense sticks have a bad effect on the cells of the body.

Cancer risk: According to the study, incense smoke contains three types of special substances that can cause lung cancer. These toxic substances are known as mutagenic, genotoxic and cytotoxic. The smoke emitted from incense sticks is very harmful to health. It causes inflammation, irritation and various types of disorders in our lungs. Incense smoke can also cause itching and irritation in the airways.

Harmful to the eyes: The harmful chemicals present in the smoke can cause problems like itching, irritation and skin allergies in the eyes. This smoke also has a risk of vision loss.