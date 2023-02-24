Incorporating wellness in lifestyle with 3 drops therapy : Nabhi Sutra

Nabhi Sutra has relied on Healing from the roots i.e. the basic principle of 3 drops of belly button oil in your navel before you sleep is a time effective way. As it is an easy yet independent way of application along with being ayurvedic yet chemical-free and no artificial fragrances. Thus making it 100% Natural & Safe with no side-effects. The brand aims at working closely with a team of Ayurvedic doctors, practitioners and healers. The pechoti method or the Nabhi Chikitsa technique is something that has been practiced for years and is the most effective way of non-invasive healing. Pechoti suggests that our belly buttons can consume and absorb oils, which in turn benefit our bodies in more ways than one. Massaging oils to treat different kinds of ailments is what the Pechoti method aims to do. According to researchers and ayurvedic experts, this age-old technique has multiple astonishing benefits which can help purify the blood. According to Swati Sutaria Vakharia,“Made with high-quality wooden cold-pressed oil, ayurvedic siddha oils & Natural herbs. We have come up with an easiest process to incorporate in your daily routine. Our products are ISO | GMP Certified and FDA Approved,” She further reiterates, “Just follow these 3 easy steps and see the difference! Put 2-3 drops of required Nabhi Sutra oil in your belly button before you go to bed at night. Allow it to penetrate by massaging it in a circular clockwise motion for beneficial results. And you are done! Just do not forget to clean your belly button in the morning. Thus, 3 drops therapy in her life, to bring that missing nourishment and ancient wisdom back to your lifestyle.”

Nabhi Sutra’s inception began during Swati’s phase of motherhood and breastfeeding/ She faced a few health issues, a major one being hair fall. While she was in the process of treating it and was introduced to the concept of Ayurvedic treatment by her cousin. Swati was amazed to see the benefits of oiling belly button in Ayurveda and thus started off by making some oils at home for my daughter and the results never failed to amaze her, thus giving birth to the idea of Nabhi Sutra. Ever since the launch, Nabhi Sutra has seen an upsurge in the demand of their products and they have been able to sell 10,000+ bottles per month, and has served more than 3,00,000. customers in India so far. Started with an initial investment of Rs 5 lakh and the firm is going to clock 5 CR revenue in this financial year. They are showing remarkable growth month by month and soon going to sell their products in international market. Some of the proven results of using belly button oils have been that these oils Detoxifies the body, Improves dry eye syndrome, Relieves joint pain, Good for reproductive health, enhances digestive ability, soothes cramps during the menstrual cycle and even stimulates Hair Growth.“Nabhi Sutra is the Pioneer in wellness via belly button oils. When we came up with this concept in the market, there were no such solutions available, online or offline. It was difficult for us to make people aware about such solutions by being the initiator in the market. There was a lot of curiosity as well, to see people’s response to this alternative healing method,” concludes Swati.

