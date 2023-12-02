Increasing trend: More Indians opting for New Year holidays abroad

In a notable shift, a growing number of Indians are anticipated to choose overseas destinations for their Christmas-New Year holidays this year. The allure is fueled by comparatively lower fares and packages, enhanced connectivity, and simplified entry requirements, presenting a more enticing proposition than the previous year.

Tour and travel companies like Thomas Cook, SOTC, and EaseMyTrip are witnessing a notable surge of up to 30% in demand for short-haul international routes compared to the previous year. The appeal lies in packages for many of these destinations being on par with popular domestic ones, with certain countries actively attracting Indian travelers through visa-free entry and encouraging airlines to provide affordable and easily accessible connectivity.

According to a report of Economic Times, International fares to some destinations are quite competitive and hotel room rates are very reasonable, said Ajay Prakash, board member of industry body Federation of Associations for Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH). The recent move by neighbours such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, and now Malaysia making travel visa free for Indians make these places more desirable.

The Thomas Cook package for six days to Simply Thailand is priced at Rs 56,508 per person, while the Andamans with Neil air inclusive package for six days costs Rs 59,400. For a Simply Dubai six-day package, the cost is Rs 70,497, while the Kerala Delight Xmas and New Year air inclusive package for six days is Rs 63,990 per person. In a similar vein, the seven-day 'Crazy Deal Bali' package from SOTC, inclusive of water sport activities, is priced at Rs 67,752 per person, and the seven-day SOTC Assam and Meghalaya package costs Rs 62,490 per person.

Rajesh Magow, the co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, highlighted a notable surge in travel to destinations such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan. He attributed this increase to the introduction or resumption of direct flights and the removal of visa-related barriers, with the exception of Hong Kong, contributing to the growing popularity of these locations. Thomas Cook said it is seeing a 30% higher demand for short-haul international routes compared to last year for November and December.