Indian Architectural Brilliance Receives Recognition at Global Forum

New Delhi, June 30 Indian architecture has always been adored and held in high regard for its par excellence. Yet India fell behind in the discourse ever since the English conquest and the subsequent years after the end of the freedom struggle.

The architecture that was built during the colonial rule was mostly designed by the British architects, and the contribution of the Indian architects seldom found recognition. Besides, the architectural practices of the era were not "contextualised" as per the Indian environment.

After India attained Independence, the resource was scarce and the onus was on building the economy from the scratch rather than aspiring for architectural brilliance for sustainability. But from the 1970s, the architectural practices found fresh vision in the hands of the then new-age architects, yet global recognition remained uncherished until now.

For the first time, India was invited to demonstrate its architectural prowess on the prestigious podium of the London Festival of Architecture. Dikshu Kukreja, Managing Principal of CP Kukreja Architects and a world-renowned urban planner, was invited to represent India on this occasion. Kukreja presented an exhibition titled "50 Years of the Built Environment," in which he examined the evolution of Indian architecture and design practices over the last five decades.

The exhibition marked the gracious presence of the eminent author and director of the Nehru Centre

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor