India's first fashion multibrand home store
By IANS | Published: October 13, 2022 03:18 PM 2022-10-13T15:18:05+5:30 2022-10-13T15:30:21+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 13 Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Kenzo, DKNY, Donna Karan, Tommy Bahama, Diesel, Yves Delorme, Halcyon Days, ...
New Delhi, Oct 13 Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Kenzo, DKNY, Donna Karan, Tommy Bahama, Diesel, Yves Delorme, Halcyon Days, and Jalla Paris are just a few of the international brands that will be displayed and sold through India's first fashion multibrand home store.
Mont Blanc Ventures PVT ltd, a company based in the UAE with offices in Bangalore and Gurgaon, has signed a licencing agreement with the Lagardere Group
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app