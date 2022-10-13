New Delhi, Oct 13 Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Kenzo, DKNY, Donna Karan, Tommy Bahama, Diesel, Yves Delorme, Halcyon Days, and Jalla Paris are just a few of the international brands that will be displayed and sold through India's first fashion multibrand home store.

Mont Blanc Ventures PVT ltd, a company based in the UAE with offices in Bangalore and Gurgaon, has signed a licencing agreement with the Lagardere Group

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor