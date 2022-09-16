Influencer marketing entrepreneur Rahul Prajapati escalating the Brand value by Meme Campaigns

Meme marketing is now the most effective instrument for a brand's campaign success. The success rate of marketing initiatives has increased by 45% as a consequence. To reach the intended marketing goals, however, calls for the right approach and abilities. Influencer marketing leader: Rahul Prajapati possesses these right approaches and abilities. Meme marketing falls under Influencer marketing and it is the art of taking well-known memes and tweaking the language to make it more pertinent to their business while maintaining the humor and original meme features and Rahul has cracked the code for the same. He leverages his five years of experience in digital marketing to benefit businesses. His specialty is developing marketing plans and tactics to expand businesses on social media and other digital platforms. He is an authority in SEO, Facebook advertisements, Instagram ads, Twitter ads, YouTube ads, and Google ads. He is recognised for providing clients with affordable digital solutions tailored to their requirements.He also started his own digital and Influencer marketing company named Soarbeam Digital in 2018.

When questioned how you thought of the company idea or concept, he replied “After working for many years under Indibeam, I started getting a lot of queries related to content writing, website management and many other digital marketing tasks, So I realized why shouldn't I start my own digital marketing services under one venture, and it came Soarbeam Digital - Digitally Prior, Soaring Higher''. Rahul and his team at this business are talented individuals that manage profitable brand campaigns and execute meme marketing. He has successfully managed more than 1000 meme marketing campaigns for outstanding companies. Additionally he himself is an influencer and has more than 50K followers on Twitter and one million reached over social media platforms. He often blogs and participates in a number of social media platforms. He was recognised for his efforts by obtaining awards for the AdWords Fundamentals and Search Advertising exams. He believes and suggests that one should “Take chances and gain knowledge through mistakes”. Our generation is built to accept employment and settle down. These mental impediments must be removed. The sky is not the limit for any entrepreneur when it comes to the market we have in India and the value we can provide to our people.



