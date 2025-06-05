Instant Relief Tips for Bloating and Gas Problems

Bloating or gas after eating anything is the most common problem found in women. There are many medicines available in market for this, but many do not know that earlier, instead of medicines, our grandmothers used to get rid of this problem by using different natural remedies.

We will be sharing an effective old home remedy for stomach problems, especially bloating. This remedy, shared by weight loss expert Anchan Chugh on Instagram and originating from Ajibai, addresses bloating, gas, and improves digestion.

What materials will be needed?

Cumin seeds 2 teaspoons, Oatmeal 2 teaspoons, Flour 2 teaspoons, Coriander seeds 2 teaspoons, Black or sea salt half a teaspoon.

How to prepare?

Roast all these things well on a pan and then grind them in a mixer. The remedy for bloating is ready. Eat one teaspoon of this mixture every day after meals. This will help digest food well and will also remove the heaviness or gas felt after meals. You can also eat this mixture on an empty stomach in the morning. Eating this on an empty stomach in the morning will keep the digestive system active throughout the day. You can also drink this mixture by adding it to warm water.

Benefits of Cumin seeds: Cumin seeds have many properties that improve digestion. It increases the enzymes necessary for digestion in the body. Apart from this, it calms down the swelling in the stomach and controls the formation of gas in the intestines.

Dill removes bloating: Dill is the best option to remove bloating, that is, the problem of bloating. Dill also helps to remove gas formed in the stomach. Dill is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These elements cool the stomach, improve digestion and also remove bloating.

Coriander improves digestion: Both bloating and gas are digestive problems. If digestion is not done properly, these problems can occur at any time. Coriander is very beneficial for improving digestion. Coriander releases excess gas in the stomach and provides relief to the stomach.

Beneficial Oats: Oats contain an element called thymol, which helps in better digestion of food. Oats also increase urine naturally. Due to which toxins accumulated in the body are released. Oats are the best remedy to reduce water retention and remove bloating.