International Migrants Day 2023: Know all about its history, theme and significance

The impacts of climate change, natural disasters, war, and internal conflicts often compel individuals to leave their native lands in search of a safer haven. As per the International Organization for Migration of the UN, a migrant is defined as "any person who is moving or has moved across an international border or within a State away from his/her habitual place of residence." This definition encompasses individuals regardless of their legal status, whether the movement is voluntary or involuntary, the reasons for the movement, and the duration of their stay.

The surge in global warming and conflicts worldwide has significantly contributed to the rise in the number of migrants. In recognition of the challenges faced by migrants and with the aim of facilitating the migration process, the UN designates December 18 as International Migrants Day each year.

Historical Significance: Established over two decades ago, on December 4, 2000, the UN General Assembly declared December 18 as International Migrants Day. This date holds historical weight as it commemorates the adoption of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families by the UN General Assembly in 1990. This pivotal moment marked a commitment to safeguarding the rights of migrant populations globally.

Significance and Challenges: Estimates by the UN indicate that, as of 2020, more than 281 million people were international migrants, with an additional 59 million people internally displaced by the end of 2021. Regardless of the causes behind their migration, these individuals are among the most marginalized globally. Vulnerable to exploitation and abuse by state agents, law enforcement, and criminals, migrants face limited access to basic facilities and are susceptible to xenophobia and stigma.

Dedicating a UN-mandated day to migrants serves a crucial role in raising awareness about their plight, dispelling misinformation, and inspiring policy changes.

International Migrants Day 2023 Theme: "Promoting Safe Migration": On International Migrants Day, the theme is “Promoting Safe Migration”.The UN aims to commit to safeguarding the human rights of all migrants, regardless of their legal status. The goal is also to address and discourage xenophobia, promoting laws that denounce the exploitation of migrant workers. Moreover, the theme underscores the importance of supporting countries engaged in rescuing, hosting, or receiving migrants.