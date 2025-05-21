International Tea Day 2025: Know the Health Benefits of Masala Tea

Tea is one of the most consumed beverage in world after water. Many people can't start their day before having a cup of tea. On May 21 each year, is a global observance dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved beverages tea. Recognized by the United Nations, this day aims to raise awareness of the long history, cultural significance, and economic importance of tea across continents. Masala tea (or masala chai) is a traditional Indian beverage made by brewing black tea with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs such as cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and black pepper. It’s not only flavorful and comforting but also offers a variety of health benefits. Here are some key benefits of drinking masala tea:

1. Boosts Immunity: Masala tea contains immune-boosting spices like ginger, clove, and cinnamon, which have antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. These help the body fight off infections and common illnesses like colds and flu.

2. Improves Digestion: The spices in masala tea—especially ginger, cardamom, and clove—stimulate digestion and can help reduce bloating, gas, and constipation.

3. Supports Heart Health: Cinnamon and black tea may help lower cholesterol levels and improve blood circulation, which supports overall cardiovascular health.

4. Increases Energy: The caffeine content in black tea provides a natural energy boost without the jitteriness that coffee can sometimes cause.



5. Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Spices like ginger and clove are powerful anti-inflammatories. Regular consumption may help reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms of conditions like arthritis.

Also Read: For Me, a Perfect Cup of Tea Is Bliss: Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi on International Tea Day

6. Enhances Mental Alertness: The combination of caffeine and antioxidants in masala tea helps improve focus, concentration, and mental clarity.

7. Reduces Stress: Cardamom and nutmeg, commonly used in masala chai, have calming effects and can help reduce anxiety and stress.

8. Rich in Antioxidants: Masala tea is packed with antioxidants from black tea and spices, which help neutralize free radicals in the body and prevent cellular damage.

9. Good for Oral Health: Clove has natural antiseptic properties that can promote gum health and freshen breath.

10. Helps with Detoxification: The warming spices promote better liver function and help flush out toxins from the body.