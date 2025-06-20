International Yoga Day 2025 Live Streaming: Watch Telecast of PM Modi Leading 11th Yoga Day Celebrations From Visakhapatnam

The stage is set for the 11th International Day of Yoga, which will be celebrated with grandeur on Saturday, June 21 (tomorrow), with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the national event from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. He will perform the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) alongside over 3 lakh participants at the main venue. He will be joined by Union Minister of State Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Prime Minister will perform the Common Yoga Protocol with over 3 lakh participants at the Visakhapatnam venue, synchronised with over 10 lakh locations across the country under the ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative. The mass demonstration will be held from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM, and is expected to witness unprecedented participation from all corners of the country.

More than 2 crore people are expected to participate in Yoga sessions at over 1 lakh locations across the state. The Government of Andhra Pradesh is also coordinating a Guinness World Record attempt to mark the occasion. Additionally, the AP government will award over 50 lakh yoga certificates to registered participants, making this decadal edition of IDY a truly historic moment in India’s health and wellness journey.

This year’s International Yoga Day theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health. " This theme reflects an integrated vision of well-being and emphasizes the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of “Sarve Santu Niramaya” (May all be free from disease).

One can watch the live streaming or telecast to witness the 11th International Day of Yoga celebration tomorrow (Saturday). Viewers can see a video on YouTube of PM Modi leading a Yoga Day event from Visakhapatnam.

International Day of Yoga 2025 Celebration Live Streaming

10 Signature Events Marked Decade of IDY Movement

Yoga Sangam: Mass yoga demonstrations across 1,00,000+ locations alongside the national event.

Yoga Bandhan: International collaborations and exchange of yoga delegations.

Harit Yoga: Integration of yoga with environmental actions like tree plantations and cleanliness drives.

Yoga Park: Upgrading of public parks into dedicated yoga spaces.

Yoga Samavesh: Inclusive yoga outreach with customised protocols for marginalised groups.

Yoga Prabhava: A comprehensive 10-year impact report on IDY and its societal outcomes.

Yoga Connect: A global online yoga summit held on 14th June, featuring global experts and policymakers.

Yoga Unplugged: Youth-centric campaigns combining tech, trends, and traditional yoga.

Yoga Maha Kumbh: A Series of large-scale events celebrating yoga’s cultural and spiritual dimensions.

Samyoga: Showcasing integration of yoga evidence with modern healthcare practices.