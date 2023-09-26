IRCTC celebrating World Tourism Day with attractive discounts and no convenience charges

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is marking its 24th Foundation Day on September 27, coinciding with World Tourism Day, by rolling out a series of special offers for air travellers.IRCTC is now offering customers convenient access to multi-modal transport ticket booking, encompassing railway, roadways, and air travel. The company's IATA-certified website for air ticket bookings, www.air.irctc.co.in, provides customers with the option to book both international and domestic flight tickets at competitive prices.

As part of its Foundation Day celebrations, IRCTC will waive convenience fees for customers booking international and domestic flight tickets through its website from September 25 to September 27. Travel enthusiasts can take advantage of this promotion by using IRCTC's air ticketing portal, www.irctc.co.in, or the IRCTC Air mobile app.In addition to the convenience fee waiver, IRCTC has introduced further discounts of up to Rs. 2000 on air tickets for card transactions from various banks. These offers come just in time for the upcoming festive season, making it an opportune moment for customers to secure air tickets for their planned vacations and the approaching New Year.Beyond the cost-saving benefits and attractive discounts, the IRCTC Air website and app are equipped with user-friendly features that simplify flight searches, price comparisons, and ticket bookings for both round and multi-city trips.