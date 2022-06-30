Is a white spot on your face the cause of a sunburn, or something else?
By IANS | Published: June 30, 2022 06:27 PM2022-06-30T18:27:02+5:302022-06-30T18:40:27+5:30
New Delhi, June 30 The most worrying concerns of people in India and the Indian subcontinent are related ...
New Delhi, June 30 The most worrying concerns of people in India and the Indian subcontinent are related to white or yellowish lesions of skin diseases. Clinically similar disorders commonly seen in children include vitiligo, pityriasis alba
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app