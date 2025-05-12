Is Eye Twitching Serious? Know the Causes and Medical Reason Behind This

We associate eye twitching with auspicious and inauspicious things. According to astrology, it is believed that if a woman's left eye twitches, it is considered auspicious, while the right eye twitching is considered inauspicious. The same is not true for men. Science does not believe this. According to science, there is no connection between eye twitching and auspicious and inauspicious things, because eye twitching can be caused by some health problems.

Recently, an American doctor posted a video on his social media account and gave information about this, in which he explained the reasons for eye twitching. Along with this, he also told in which situation one should talk to a doctor.

Why do eyes twitch?

Indian-American Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi always gives various health-related information on his Insta account. Recently, he has explained the reasons for eye twitching. He said that many people think that eye twitching is caused by stress, but there can be other reasons for this as well.

Myokymia

Eye twitching is called 'Myokymia' in medical language. It is a common condition in which the eyelids of the eyes suddenly flutter. The doctor said that myokymia is a condition in which there is a sudden movement in the muscles, which affects the lower eyelids. It does not cause much damage, but it certainly causes discomfort.

Causes

The causes of eye twitching can be different, which include stress, fatigue, excessive caffeine intake, sitting in front of the TV, mobile, laptop for a long time, and nutritional deficiencies such as magnesium deficiency.

When to see a doctor?

The doctor also told when you should worry. If eye twitching persists for more than two weeks, or if the eye is completely closed while twitching, or if part of the face starts twitching along with the eyes, you should see a doctor immediately.