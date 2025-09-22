Is It Safe to Drink Water During Meals? Here's What We Should Know

Some say, we should drink water before a meal, some say after a meal, and some say we should drink during a meal. There is a confusion about when is the right time to have water. Lets understand what is the exactly what happens to your body when you drink water before, during or after meals, from both the scientific and Ayurvedic perspectives.

Drinking water before meals: According to science Drinking water about 30 minutes before meals is considered beneficial. This makes you feel full and you can avoid overeating, which is useful for people trying to lose weight. According to research, drinking 500 ml about 2 glasses of water before meals reduces calorie intake. Also, it also helps in improving metabolism. Meanwhile, according to ayurveda, drinking water immediately before meals is not considered appropriate. This is believed to slow down digestion and slow down gastric fire and weaken the digestive power. Drinking water before meals does not give the body enough strength, and can lead to a lack of enthusiasm. Drinking water while eating: Drinking a little water while eating is not harmful to digestion. On the contrary, it softens the food and makes it easier to swallow. Water helps the digestive system to break down food efficiently. However, drinking too much water at once while eating should be avoided, as this can cause bloating and discomfort. On other hand ayurveda advises drinking a little water between meals. This helps in proper digestion. This keeps the body healthy. It is also advisable for everyone to drink water according to their body's needs. Drinking water after meals: Drinking too much water immediately after meals should be avoided. This can dilute the enzymes and acids in the digestive system, which slows down the digestion process. This prevents the absorption of nutrients properly. Drinking water about 30-60 minutes after a meal helps in proper digestion. But Drinking water immediately after meals can have a negative effect on the digestive system, says Ayurveda. This makes the body heavy and there is a possibility of weight gain. Due to which the person becomes obese.

So conclusion, best way to drink water is to drink small amounts of water regularly throughout the day. Drinking a glass of water half an hour before meals, drinking small amounts of water during meals and drinking water at least 30 minutes after meals are considered beneficial for health. Following these rules improves digestion and helps the body stay healthy.