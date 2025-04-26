Is Too Much AC Bad for Your Health? Here's What You Need to Know

In offices, we spend the entire day in air-conditioned environments. The cool air provided by the AC is a welcome relief, especially when it’s hot outside. Sitting in an air-conditioned room instantly feels soothing. Nowadays, it’s not just homes or offices—ACs are installed in shops, buses, trains, and many other places. But a question arises is this cool comfort actually good for our bodies?

Sitting in AC for long hours can lead to stiffness in the body. It often makes us feel lethargic, and for some, it even causes body aches. Continuous exposure to AC can aggravate joint pain and trigger other bone-related issues. People with arthritis, in particular, may experience more discomfort. That’s why it’s important to step out occasionally and walk in a natural, open-air environment.

Another issue is that AC tends to reduce humidity, which in turn dries out the skin and body. Frequent exposure can lead to common problems like colds, coughs, and headaches. The recycled air in a closed room can also cause stomach discomfort and a sense of heaviness. Fresh, natural air is essential for overall well-being. Moreover, once the body gets used to the comfort of AC, being in outdoor environments can feel uncomfortable.

Even though AC has become a necessity especially during summer and in workplaces—it’s important to use it mindfully. If you have to be in an air-conditioned room for long hours, simple measures can help. For instance, placing cotton in your ears, taking short breaks to walk around, and doing light exercises can help your body maintain balance. Spending a few minutes in the gentle morning sunlight is also beneficial.