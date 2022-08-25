Istanbul Biennial to explore the city's neighbourhoods in 2022 edition
By IANS | Published: August 25, 2022 01:42 PM 2022-08-25T13:42:06+5:30 2022-08-25T13:55:07+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 25 The 17th Istanbul Biennial, organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts Disclaimer: ...
New Delhi, Aug 25 The 17th Istanbul Biennial, organised by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app