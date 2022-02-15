It's all in the eyes

New Delhi, Feb 15 When it comes to cosmetics, a dramatic eye is a game changer. We've seen a lot of shifts in trends over the last few years, from plain natural look to heavy glam. We'll look at a few different ways to draw attention to your eyes and take your makeup to the next level. Eyes have a lot of power, and when emphasised correctly, they may draw attention to the rest of your face.

Tips shared by Nupur Gupta, Founder, CEO and master trainer at the Nupur Gupta Academy.

Graphic liners

In their daily makeup routines, most people opt for a classic winged eyeliner. You can, however, go for a graphic liner if you want to liven things up. Even though graphic liners have just lately become fashionable, they are sure to make you stand out. You can go with the conventional black or go all out with colourful combos, as many celebrities do these days. There are a lot of various methods to get this look, which makes it even more enjoyable!

Smokey

The ideal Smokey eye makeup screams big and dramatic more than anything else. It entails mixing dark eyeshadow and giving it a diffused appearance. A smokey eye can be achieved in a variety of methods, including blending the eyeshadow only at the end or all over the eyelid. This look essentially draws attention to and accentuates your eyes, making them the most crucial feature of the complete makeup look.

Multicolor

If you want to look forceful, a multicoloured eyeshadow or liner might also help. Bold eyes are commonly associated with dark colours, although this is not the case. Using brightly coloured eyeliners, such as blue, purple, or white, can give your makeup a distinct look. Colors like pink, orange, and yellow can be used in bright eyeshadow combinations. If you want to accentuate your eyes while keeping them light, this is a terrific option.

Glitter

Who doesn't enjoy a little glitz and glam? Glitters are the easiest way to amp up any makeup look without putting in a lot of effort or thinking. You may use either loose glitter or sparkly eyeshadow for this look. The first option will give you the most sparkly look, while the second option is perfect if you're in a hurry and don't want to make a mess. In any case, you'll look tough and glamorous in no time with this style.

Stickers

Stickers, like graphic liners, are a relatively new trend. Many makeup firms, such as Simi haze beauty, have recently released makeup stickers. These generally consist of eyeliners in various forms and colours that look dramatic and make you stick out a lot. These are a terrific way to think outside the box and try new things. These eyeliner stickers come in a variety of colours, from vivid pinks and greens to holographic, and are a great option if you don't want to spend hours perfecting your eye makeup. Simply put it on and you're ready to go!

