Janmashtami 2024 Celebration: 21-Gun Salute Offered to Lord Krishna at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan (Watch Video)

The Nathdwara administration of Shrinathji Temple gave a traditional 21-gun salute on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2024 in Rajsamand, Rajasthan on Monday night.

In a 2.49-minute video, it can be seen that some officials of the temple preparing a cannon used to give the salute. Devotees thronged the temple premises and enjoyed the gun salute. Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at temples.

21-Gun Salute Offered at Shrinathji Temple on Janmashtami

#WATCH | Rajsamand, Rajasthan: On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Lord Krishna was offered 21 gun salutes at Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara pic.twitter.com/LXk7k4SlCO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 27, 2024

Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Top 5 Dahi Handi Celebrations in Mumbai You Can't-Miss.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.