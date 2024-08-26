Janmashtami 2024 Celebrations at Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch Live Streaming of Morning Aarti of Prabhu Shriram Lalla on August 27

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today, several locations, including ISKCON temples across the country, have been beautifully decorated. Janmashtami is celebrated the day before the Dahi Handi festivities. At midnight on August 26, various rituals and aarti will be performed at numerous temples to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, also known as Kanha.

On this holy day, devotees flock to the temples to perform a special puja, which begins with a bathing ceremony followed by aarti. Mathura's Vrindavan, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will be buzzing with celebrations tonight. Tomorrow, on August 27, Dahi Handi celebrations will take place from the morning.

Also Watch | Janmashtami 2024 Live Streaming from Vrindavan: Watch Online Darshan of Lord Krishna Birth Celebrations From Mathura's ISKON Temple on DD National.

On the morning of Dahi Handi, which will be celebrated across the country, including at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, the first special morning aarti will be performed at 6:00 AM on Tuesday. People from across India will witness Prabhu Shriram Lalla's first aarti on Janmashtami. However, it is not possible for everyone to visit the Ram temple on the festival day due to the expected large number of devotees. To accommodate those who cannot attend in person, Doordarshan National, or DD National, will bring you exclusive live streaming from Ayodhya.

Watch Live Streaming of Morning Aarti of Prabhu Shriram Lalla at Ram Mandir on Dahi Handi Here