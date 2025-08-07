Janmashtami 2025: Mathura, Vrindavan, Top Places in India to Celebrate Krishna Janma On Grand Scale

Janmashtami 2025 celebrations will begin on Saturday, August 16. The main rituals of the annual festival begin at midnight, as it is believed that this is the time of Lord Krishna's birth. This year, the main pooja begins late on August 15, and celebrations will continue until the evening of August 16 with the 'Dahi Handi' celebration. Some people also observe a fast on this day, consuming only sattvic (pure) food, abstaining from grains, onions, and garlic.

The Hindu festival timings depend on calculations based on the lunar calendar. The Ashtami Tithi, which is eight eight-lunar-day day) begins late at night on August 15 at 11.49 and ends at 9.34 pm on August 16.

Places to Witness a Grand Scale Celebration of Janmashtami

Mathura:

Being the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh is celebrated at a grand level every year. People from across the country and foreigners visit at the temple of in the area. This year, over 250 artis will perform folk.

Vrindavan:

Here in this place where Hindus believe that the Lord Krishna is believed to have spent his childhood. The town is especially known for the Banke Bihari Temple and its captivating Rasleela performances.

Mumbai:

The economic capital of India celebrate Krishna Janmashtami at the grand level. The city having several famous temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. The main event in the city is the Dahi Handi. People make human pyramids to break clay pot filled with dahi (curd), symbolising Krishna's playful nature.

Puri

In Puri, a Rath Yatra (Chariot) is being taken out to showcase the Odia culture, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere through Devotional songs, rituals, and cultural programmes. At the famous Jagannath Temple, tales of Lord Krishna's life are presented through songs and dance.

Udupi

Sri Krishna Matha in Udupi is a spiritual spot for Krishna devotees, especially during the festival of Janmashtami. Devotees gather here in large numbers to witness annual rituals and cultural events.

Dwarka

Dwarka is believed to be the kingdom of Lord Krishna. The occasion is marked by elaborate rituals, including mangal aarti, special pujas, and the distribution of prasad.

Nathdwara

Nathdwara in Rajasthan is another enchanting place to witness Janmashtami festivities. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, and the golden chariot procession—where the deity is paraded through the town—is a major highlight of the celebrations.