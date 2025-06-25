Jyeshtha Amavasya 2025: Why Amavasya Is Not Just a Dark Night but a Spiritual Light

Although horror stories starts with the plot on the inauspicious night of New moon night (Amavasya), it ends up having a negative impact on the mind somewhere. Thoughts like the new moon night being inauspicious, being filled with negative powers, etc. start to flood our minds and we get scared and label the date of the new moon as inauspicious. But is it really inauspicious? June 25 is the Jyeshtha Amavasya, on the occasion of which this writing prompt is here! Consider the date of the new moon as inauspicious. On the contrary, there is no reason to consider it so. Nature reflects our life. It gives hope to live. Just as the full moon feels pleasant, the moon of the seed feels cool. It disappears on the new moon. The law of increasing with art and decreasing with art is the same for nature as it is for humans, the night of the new moon teaches us! Just as no one becomes famous overnight, and if they do, that fame does not last long. However, those who progress through art, one day or another, fill the sky like a full moon. They attract everyone's attention. However, this state also does not last long. The moon sets with art and disappears on the new moon, so does man. Even after reaching the peak of fame, a person should accept this state of retirement with a big heart.

In the absence of the sun, the moon works to provide light to the earth. If the sun had continued to shine day and night, it would have been unbearable for us to live. Both the sun and the moon are important. Fortunately, both are seen from our country at the scheduled time. Ask the condition of those countries where the sun is not seen for six months! Therefore, the coolness of the moon is as important as the brightness of the sun! Although it is not as bright as the sun, the moon is desired to come. Its rising brings peace to all living beings for some time. In the darkness of the night, the cool moonlight of the moon serves as a guide. However, stepping into the pitch darkness on the night of Amavasya feels frightening. To ensure that that terrible night passes without any untoward incident, our ancestors have insisted on performing religious rituals on the night of Amavasya. On that occasion, it is expected to remain awake.

Also Read: Instant Coffee Lovers, Beware! You Might Be Risking Your Vision, Reveals Study

Now, with electricity everywhere, the full moon and the new moon seem the same to us. However, in rural areas, people still rely on the cycle of nature. Not only this, but even urban people have a direct and indirect connection with nature. The tides of the sea depend on the moon's date and not only this, the natural cycle and mental state of women are also closely related to the moon's date. This has been proven experimentally. A housewife who is happy on a full moon day feels irritable, angry, and quarrelsome on the new moon day, because of the natural cycle! Since nature and women are closely related, the effects of nature quickly appear on the female mind. All these things have been proven geographically. That is why religion has also given them rituals. Therefore, instead of considering the new moon day as inauspicious, we should think and act in such a way that our mind will be illuminated with good thoughts in the absence of the sun and moon on that night. Similarly, instead of considering the date of the new moon day as inauspicious, we should shed light on the darkness in our mind!