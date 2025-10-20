Kali Puja 2025: Muhurat, Significance, and Divine Wishes to Share with Family and Friends

Along with Diwali Kalji Puja is also celebrated across the country. It is a fortnight festival after the five-day Durga Puja festival and West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, among others are noted for their Kali Puja festivities. Kali puja falls in the month of Kartik during Dipannita Amavasya will be celebrated on October 20th, 2025.

This year, Kali Puja is being celebrated today, October 20. It falls in the month of Kartik during Dipannita Amavasya. Kali Puja, one of the holiest nights in the Hindu calendar, is when devotees worship Goddess Kali to mitigate the negative effects of planetary influences such as Rahu, Ketu, and Shani.

In 2025, the Amavasya tithi, considered auspicious for Kali Puja, falls on October 20-21, according to the Drik Panchang.

Kali Puja Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 1:14 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 3:24 PM on October 21, 2025

Kali Puja Nishita Kaal Muhurat: 11:41 PM (October 20) to 12:31 AM (October 21)

Kali Puja Wishes

May Maa Kali bless you with strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles. Happy Kali Puja!

On this auspicious night of Kali Puja, may the goddess destroy all negativity and fill your life with prosperity and peace.

Wishing you and your family divine blessings of Maa Kali. May She protect you from all evils and guide you toward light and success.

As Maa Kali dances to destroy evil, may all your troubles be vanquished and happiness reign in your life. Jai Maa Kali!

May the divine energy of Maa Kali bring you inner strength, peace, and success in all endeavors. Happy Kali Puja!

Maa Kali’s blessings are the ultimate protection — may she keep you fearless and victorious always.