Kanupriya Mundhra has created a spot for herself with her sustainable activewear brand, aastey

Kanupriya Mundhra is the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of aastey, India's first sustainable and size inclusive sportswear brand.

aastey is a sustainable activewear brand for women of all sizes. aastey is making waves in the athleisure industry in just one year, having created India's first sustainable and size inclusive leggings and establishing a network of 50k women across cities. The company's goal is to reimagine what it means to be active. It's for everyone who wishes to move freely without putting unnecessary demands on oneself.

Kanupriya has Created garments that carry over to the street, fitness centres or into a life lived consciously, takes mindful movement one step further: a beautiful life celebrated with forward design. Capturing what’s trending in contemporary fashion with the women’s collections is how aastey and mindful movement can travel beyond the studio. Luxury meets performance in every collection.

With Kanupriya's vast background working with media and marketing organisations, as well as in fashion, and her enthusiasm for establishing and expanding start-ups, aastey felt like a natural next step. Kanupriya Mundhra is in charge of the general operations of aastey's manufacturing and production procedures.

She personally participates in the sampling, research, and development of sustainable fabric blends, as well as the creation of new signature blends for all aastey goods.

aastey has been able to establish an 85% sustainable garment range. Kanupriya is deeply involved in the design of all aastey collections, clothes, and accessories, from creating timeless designs that defy fast fashion culture to mixing colours and trends that resonate with our audience.

All aastey collections resonate with women throughout India by developing relevant themes for each collection and generating a feeling of being in the moment.

Aside from directing content curation, communication, offline message, packaging, sourcing, fashion design, social media, and consumer feedback, Kanupriya is also responsible in the creation of the aastey tribe, a community that resonates with women across India and beyond.