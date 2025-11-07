Kartik Sankashti Chaturthi 2025: Date, Rahu Kaal, Vrat Puja Vidhi and Moonrise Timings

Worshiping and fasting for lord ganesha on chaturthi is consider auspicious and blessful. Fasting for Sankashti Chaturthi is considered the highest and best among Ganesha fasts. It is believed that by observing this fast, Vighnaharta Bappa gives auspicious results early. The Chaturmas ends on Kartik Ekadashi. After this, the fast of Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Kartik is being observed.

Ganpati Bappa, the universally adored deity of young and old, embodies wisdom and inspiration. A god who leads in battle, rejoices in dance, savors sweets, and cherishes education, Ganesha is revered as an ideal. This month chatuthi falls on November 8, 2025.

Kartiki Sankashta Chaturthi 2025 Muhurat

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 9 am to 10:30 am, it is Rahu Kaal. On the day of Sankashta Chaturthi, one should wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Fast all day. Perform the sixteen rituals of Ganpati Bappa. Abhishek the idol of Ganesha with pure water. While performing the abhishek, if there is Atharvashirsha, then it should be repeated 21 times, otherwise the mantra ‘Om Gan Ganapataye Namah’ should be chanted 108 times.

After this, flowers should be offered. Offering incense, lamps, and nevaidaya, the names of Ganesha should be remembered. Prasad should be taken and distributed.

What to Offer on Sankashti Chaturthi?

On the day of Sankashti, it is said that one should definitely offer Jasvanda flowers and Durva judi to Bappa. One should watch the time of moonrise at night and light incense and lamps and offer Naivedya to Ganapati Bappa. After seeing the moon, one should offer Arghya to the moon and break the fast by carrying Jasvanda flowers and Durva as an aarti of Ganapati. If it is not possible at all, Atharvashirsha should be recited or listened to with devotion at least once. It is believed that observing this fast gives auspicious results to Vighnaharta Bappa soon. However, it is said that one should not break the fast without seeing the moon.

City Names Moonrise Time

Mumbai: 08:41 PM

Thane: 08:40 PM

Pune: 08:38 PM

Ratnagiri: 08:45 PM

Kolhapur: 08:42 PM

Satara: 08:40 PM

Nashik: 08:35 PM

Ahilyanagar: 08:33 PM

Dhule: 08:28 PM

Jalgaon: 08:25 PM

Wardha: 08:13 PM

Yavatmal: 08:16 PM

Beed: 08:29 PM

Sangli: 08:39 PM Minutes

Sawantwadi: 8:45 PM

Solapur: 8:32 PM

Nagpur: 8:09 PM

Amravati: 8:16 PM

Akola: 8:19 PM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 8:29 PM

Bhusaval: 8:24 PM

Parbhani: 8:24 PM

Nanded: 8:22 PM

Dharashiv: 8:30 PM

Bhandara: 8:07 PM

Chandrapur: 8:12 PM

Buldhana: 8:23 PM

Malvan: 8:46 PM

Panaji: 8:46 PM

Belgaum: 8:42 PM

Indore 8:19 PM

Gwalior: 07:59 PM