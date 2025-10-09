Karwa Chauth 2025: Everything You Need to Know About Sargi Muhurat, Moonrise and Puja Ritual

Karwa Chauth is consider as an auspicious festival for married women in India. This festival is prominently celebrated in northern states. During this time, married woman get up early have a sargi a pre-dawn meal prepared by a mother-in-law for her daughter-in-law and then fast for whole day and husband breaks their fast after moonrise. This year Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10.

This vrat is observed for the health, happiness, and long life of their husbands. According to the Drik Panchang, Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10:54 PM on October 9 and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10. This year, Karwa Chauth Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, with evening rituals observed from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM.

Sargi Muhurat: On Karwa Chauth, it is considered auspicious to consume Sargi during the Brahma Muhurta. On October 10th, the Brahma Muhurta will be between 4:35 am and 5:23 am.

Puja thali: diya, incense, flowers, and kumkum.Nine sringar items: traditional beauty items for the goddess, such as a saree, comb, sindoor, bangles, mehendi, nail polish, and bindi.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time : According to the Drinka Panchang, the moonrise will occur at 8:10 pm on October 10th. The timing may vary slightly depending on the city.

Karwa Chauth puja ritual

In the evening, perform the Karwa Chauth puja together using a drawing or printed image of Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata (Goddess Parvati). Listen to or recite the Karwa Chauth Mahatmya Katha to understand the fast's spiritual significance. Offer the Karwa (Karak), filled with water or milk and often containing coins, to a Brahmin or Suhagan (married woman) as daan (charity).

After moonrise, perform the sieve ritual, offer prayers to Lord Chandra (Moon God) for his blessings, and break the fast by drinking water from the husband’s hands, concluding the Karwa Chauth rituals.