Karwa Chauth 2025: Know Moonrise Time and What To Eat First After Breaking Fast

October ushers in India’s most awaited festive season, when homes glow with diyas, families reunite, and the air fills with celebration. Among the many vibrant festivals, Karwa Chauth holds a special place for married women across the country. Observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi — the fourth day after the full moon — in the Hindu month of Kartik, the festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi. In 2025, Karwa Chauth falls on October 10, bringing together women in a collective expression of devotion, fasting, and love. After a long day of fasting on Karwa Chauth, what you eat once the moon is sighted plays a crucial role in how your body recovers. Women observing the nirjala fast — without food or water — should begin their post-fast meal with light, hydrating options like water, milk, or fresh juice to re-energise the body gently. Avoiding oily or heavy food immediately after fasting is vital, as it can cause acidity or discomfort. Instead, opt for home-cooked meals like khichdi, dal, or chapatis that are nourishing and easy to digest.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date and Tithi Details

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025, and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10, 2025. The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will be observed between 5:57 PM and 7:11 PM, while the fasting period — or Upavasa — extends from 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM. The moon is expected to rise at 8:13 PM, marking the end of the fast. This moment is deeply symbolic as women view the moon through a sieve, offer prayers, and drink the first sip of water from their husband’s hands — a gesture signifying affection, blessings, and renewal of marital bonds.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Timings in Major Indian Cities

City Moon (Puja) Time Delhi 8:13 PM Mumbai 8:55 PM Kolkata 7:42 PM Chennai 8:38 PM Dehradun 8:05 PM Chandigarh 8:09 PM Jaipur 8:23 PM Patna 7:48 PM Jammu 8:11 PM Gandhinagar 8:46 PM Ahmedabad 8:47 PM Shimla 8:06 PM Bhopal 8:26 PM Lucknow 8:02 PM Kanpur 8:06 PM Gorakhpur 7:52 PM Prayagraj 8:02 PM Noida 8:12 PM Gurugram 8:14 PM Haridwar 8:05 PM Indore 8:34 PM Bhubaneswar 7:58 PM Raipur 8:01 PM

What to Eat After Breaking the Fast

After a long day of fasting, it’s essential to break the fast gently to avoid discomfort and help the body recover. Begin by rehydrating — sip water or milk slowly to balance electrolytes and restore hydration. Choose light, nourishing foods like khichdi, dal, or soft chapatis, which are easy on the stomach and promote digestion. Include a small portion of kheer or halwa to restore glucose levels, but avoid heavy or fried foods, aerated drinks, and caffeine that can strain digestion. Eating mindfully helps the body ease back into its normal rhythm and prevents fatigue the next day.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is not just a ritual fast but a celebration of love, strength, and devotion. Women observe a nirjala fast — refraining from both food and water — praying for their husband’s longevity and prosperity. The day embodies endurance, faith, and unity as women gather for evening prayers, exchange stories, and await the moon’s appearance. The sight of the moon marks the transition from spiritual discipline to joy and festivity. Beyond its rituals, Karwa Chauth stands as a timeless symbol of shared tradition, community, and the enduring bond of marriage — a reflection of faith and emotional resilience across generations.