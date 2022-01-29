Kerala named 'The Most Welcoming Region' for the 4th time

New Delhi, Jan 29 Despite the challenges the past two years have wrought upon the travel industry, our love for travel has never waned as travel optimism and hope for recovery remains high. Travel platform Booking.com announces the recipients of its tenth annual Traveller Review Awards, including the 2022 Most Welcoming Places on Earth.

Kerala has topped the list once again as the ‘Most Welcoming Region' in India followed by Goa and Puducherry. Palolem, Agonda, Mararikulam, Thekkady and Varkala are the top five ‘Most Welcoming Cities' in India. The awards also highlight hotels as the most welcoming accommodation type by Ind followed by homestay, resort, guesthouse and apartments.

2022's Most Welcoming Places on Earth

From iconic architectural wonders to pristine natural beauty, the 2022 Most Welcoming Places on Earth span the globe and offer travellers a range of memorable travel experiences. The 2022 Most Welcoming Regions on Earth include Gorenjska

