We often store boiled milk in the refrigerator. Many people believe that milk taken in the morning can be safely consumed in the evening or even the next day simply by keeping it in the fridge. This misconception is quite common. While refrigeration slows the spoilage process, milk does not remain safe or drinkable indefinitely. It is important to understand that milk can spoil and should be consumed within a limited period, even when stored in the refrigerator.

Milk is a very sensitive food item, as bacteria can easily grow in it. While boiling destroys harmful microorganisms, changes can still occur over time if the milk is stored in the refrigerator. It is important to know how long milk can be safely consumed after being kept in the fridge.

Boiled milk usually lasts for 2 to 3 days in an airtight container at sixty degrees Celsius in the refrigerator. The temperature of milk depends on the refrigerator. To keep milk fresh for a long time, the temperature of the refrigerator should be 4 degrees Celsius or less. Hot milk spoils quickly if kept in the fridge.

Many people consume toned or full cream packaged milk, which is often processed. Tetra-packed or ultra-pasteurized milk remains unspoiled in sealed packaging until its expiry date, but should be consumed within 2-3 days of opening, even if refrigerated. Packaged milk is semi-cleaned and pasteurized, making it safer to drink. However, repeated boiling reduces its nutritional value, so polypacked milk doesn't need to be boiled.

Milk spoilage is indicated by a sour taste or strange odor, changes in appearance, or the presence of a thin layer or granular texture. Small lumps or grains appearing when milk is heated also indicate spoilage. Do not reuse spoiled milk.