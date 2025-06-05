Know Common Causes of Vision Loss and How to Recognise Symptoms Early

It is essential for everyone to take care of our eyes as it is one of the important organ of our body. Every time something happens to our body, our body gives signal and understanding them helps to get problem at very initial stage. If this is ignored, the problem can become serious. Many people have problems with vision impairment. In such a situation, it is important to know what causes this problem. Let's also know what are the signs of it.

What causes vision impairment

Cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and poor lifestyle can be the causes of vision impairment, that is, vision loss. Cataracts weaken the lens of the eyes, which makes you see blurry. Glaucoma damages the optic nerve of the eyes, which weakens vision. Excessive screen time, poor nutrition and smoking can also weaken vision.

Signs of poor vision

If a person constantly has blurry vision, whether it is near or far, it may be a sign of vision impairment. In such a case, show it to an eye doctor immediately. Vision can be improved by wearing glasses on time and taking other treatments. If your vision suddenly weakens or becomes dark for some time, see a doctor without delay.

If your eyes are constantly burning, itchy or red, this is a sign that you need to take more care of your eyes. This can be a sign of allergies, infections or dry eye syndrome. If your eyes are constantly watering, this can also be a sign of something else. Many people ignore headaches, considering them normal. But if you feel heaviness or pain in your eyes along with a headache, then there is something wrong with your eyes.

What to do?

If young children are opening and closing their eyes while studying, rubbing their eyes or watching TV too closely, their eyes need to be checked. Apart from that, it is important for diabetic or high blood pressure patients to have regular eye examinations. Because these diseases can have a direct impact on the eye nerves. Elderly people should also have their eyes examined regularly. Also, maintain a healthy lifestyle. To keep your eyesight strong, eat a nutritious diet, do eye exercises and reduce TV-mobile usage.