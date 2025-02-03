Know How Poor Gut Health Contributes to Acne and What Are Remedies

Many people experience skin problems due to dust, pollution, and poor eating and drinking habits, with acne being one of the most common issues. Acne manifests as red or white rashes on the skin, and if not properly addressed, it can cause skin damage, hinder makeup application, and lead to discomfort. Dermatologist Dr. Jushya Sarin has shared an informative video explaining the connection between gut health and acne, offering practical advice on how to manage both.

Dr. Jushya explains that acne can often be linked to poor gut health, which is primarily caused by digestive problems such as constipation. He states that high-fat, processed foods lack the necessary fiber and disrupt normal bowel movements, which in turn destroys healthy gut bacteria. This imbalance creates small gaps in the gut lining, allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream and spread throughout the body.

For people with acne-prone skin, these toxins and inflammation can trigger an increase in oil production, leading to further breakouts.

What to Eat to Improve Gut Health and Combat Acne

To enhance gut health and reduce acne, Dr. Jushya suggests adding probiotic-rich foods to your diet. These foods encourage the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which can help prevent acne.

Curd: As a top source of probiotics, curd increases beneficial gut bacteria, strengthens the digestive system, and improves overall gut health, potentially reducing acne frequency and severity. Garlic: Garlic promotes the growth of good gut bacteria and aids in detoxification, lowering the risk of acne flare-ups caused by toxins. Buttermilk: Unpasteurized buttermilk is a great probiotic option. Regular consumption can enhance digestion and support clearer skin.

Conclusion

Dietary improvements in gut health can significantly diminish acne breakouts. Incorporating curd, garlic, and buttermilk into your routine may help balance gut bacteria, enhance digestion, and promote healthier, clearer skin.