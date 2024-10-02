Know How to Stay Motivated on Your Weight Loss Journey

Know How to Stay Motivated on Your Weight Loss Journey

Losing weight healthily requires balance. Incorporate nutritious foods without exceeding calorie limits. While crash diets may yield short-term weight loss, their delayed negative effects can be harmful.  According to nutritionist Ritu Chhabra, skipping meals, particularly breakfast, can slow metabolism and hinder weight loss. A well-structured diet is essential. 

Day One Meal Plan:

Start your day with whole wheat toast, one boiled egg, half an avocado, and green tea. About 1.5 hours later, snack on a handful of nuts and one apple. For lunch, enjoy grilled vegetables or mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and lemon. Add one cup of quinoa or brown rice with tofu salad.

If hungry after lunch, have Greek yogurt or berries around 4 PM. For dinner, consider paneer with steamed broccoli, carrots, and one small sweet potato. Finish dinner by 7 PM, and if you stay up late, drink turmeric milk or green tea an hour before bed.

Special Tips for Weight Loss:

  1. Portion Control: Be mindful of serving sizes to avoid overeating. Use portioned plates.
  2. Stay Active: Engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, whether cycling or strength training.
  3. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and consider herbal or green tea to maintain hydration.

Track Your Progress: Stay motivated by setting daily goals and documenting your achievements, adjusting your diet as needed with a nutritionist’s guidance.

