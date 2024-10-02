Know How to Stay Motivated on Your Weight Loss Journey
Losing weight healthily requires balance. Incorporate nutritious foods without exceeding calorie limits. While crash diets may yield short-term weight loss, their delayed negative effects can be harmful. According to nutritionist Ritu Chhabra, skipping meals, particularly breakfast, can slow metabolism and hinder weight loss. A well-structured diet is essential.
Day One Meal Plan:
Start your day with whole wheat toast, one boiled egg, half an avocado, and green tea. About 1.5 hours later, snack on a handful of nuts and one apple. For lunch, enjoy grilled vegetables or mixed greens with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, and lemon. Add one cup of quinoa or brown rice with tofu salad.
If hungry after lunch, have Greek yogurt or berries around 4 PM. For dinner, consider paneer with steamed broccoli, carrots, and one small sweet potato. Finish dinner by 7 PM, and if you stay up late, drink turmeric milk or green tea an hour before bed.
Special Tips for Weight Loss:
- Portion Control: Be mindful of serving sizes to avoid overeating. Use portioned plates.
- Stay Active: Engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, whether cycling or strength training.
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and consider herbal or green tea to maintain hydration.
Track Your Progress: Stay motivated by setting daily goals and documenting your achievements, adjusting your diet as needed with a nutritionist's guidance.