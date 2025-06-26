Know How Tulsi Tea Can Help with Stomach Problems Like Gas and Bloating

Our lifestyle and habits cause some health problems. Bad eating habits, changing lifestyle, stress, eating junk food, etc. can cause problems like indigestion, gas, bloating. Since the initial problems like indigestion, gas, bloating are very minor, we often ignore them. But if we ignore them repeatedly, we are likely to develop many serious diseases related to digestion and stomach. In such a situation, we can use basil leaves as some primary and home remedies. In fact, basil leaves are useful and medicinal for problems like indigestion, gas, bloating. Basil leaves have anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and digestive improving properties, which provide relief from stomach problems. According to Ayurveda, basil leaves help in keeping the digestive system strong. This can help in getting rid of indigestion, acidity and gas problems naturally. According to an interview given by Dr. Shrey Sharma, Ayurveda specialist at Ramhans Charitable Hospital, to onlymyhealth.com, basil leaf tea is very beneficial for gas and indigestion.

Tulsi is considered a medicinal plant in Ayurveda. Basil leaves are used for many health complaints. Basil leaf tea is considered very beneficial especially for stomach-related problems like indigestion, gas, bloating, swelling and inflammation. Ayurveda specialists say that basil tea contains natural ingredients that relax the muscles in the stomach and help expel accumulated gas. This makes the stomach feel lighter and reduces heaviness. Moreover, it also reduces swelling and inflammation in the stomach.

Regular consumption of basil tea strengthens the digestive system and helps the body detox naturally.

1. The compound called eugenol present in basil prevents excessive gas formation in the stomach and improves digestion.

2. Basil tea activates the secretion of digestive juices in our body, which helps digest food quickly and properly.

3. Basil tea provides relief from constipation as it has a mild but effective effect on the digestive system.

4. Basil tea is beneficial in reducing acidity. This reduces the chances of gas formation.

5. Sometimes mental stress also causes gas formation in the stomach. The adaptogen present in basil helps in reducing stress, which improves digestion.

NCBI studies have shown that basil leaf juice and tea provide relief from many stomach-related problems. This eliminates metabolic problems and improves digestion. In this way, you get relief from problems like gas, indigestion and constipation.

How to make basil leaf tea?

To make basil leaf tea, wash 8 to 10 fresh basil leaves. Boil 2 cups of water in a pot. Once the water is hot, crush the basil leaves a little with your hands and add them to it. Boil this water until it reduces by half, that is, boil it for about 10 minutes. Then turn off the heat and strain the tea.

You can also add a spoonful of honey or lemon juice to it for taste and health benefits. Drinking this tea on an empty stomach in the morning is more beneficial. Do not drink more than two cups of basil tea a day. If you drink this natural tea regularly, it improves digestion, reduces gas in the stomach and makes the body feel lighter.