Know Simple Home Remedies For Teeth Whitening

People often deal with yellow teeth which can make people self-conscious about their smiles and impact their self-esteem. Many attempt to combat this problem with various solutions, including chemical treatments and specialized toothpastes, but these can sometimes do more harm than good, potentially weakening tooth enamel. But did you know their are natural and gentle alternatives to effectively brighten your teeth and strengthen them at the same time. Today, we'll explore some simple, natural remedies to help you remove yellowness and achieve a brighter, healthier smile.

You can remove yellowness from the teeth at home. By doing these home remedies, your teeth will become shiny like pearls. Today we are going to know some such solutions. The important thing is that by doing this remedy, your teeth will not be damaged.

Baking soda and lemon juice

Baking soda and lemon juice can help you to remove yellowness from the teeth. For this, mix a few drops of lemon juice in a pinch of baking soda. Gently rub this mixture on your teeth with the help of a brush. You can do this remedy once or twice a week. The yellowness on your teeth will go away in a few days.

Mustard oil and salt

A mixture of mustard oil and salt also helps in removing yellowness on your teeth. For this, add a pinch of sea salt to one spoon of mustard oil and rub it on your teeth with your fingers. After doing this remedy for a few days, the yellowness on your teeth will go away.

Oil pulling with coconut oil

To remove yellowness on your teeth, oil pulling with coconut oil can also be beneficial. Oil pulling means gargling with coconut oil. For this, put one to two spoons of coconut oil in your mouth and swish this oil around in your mouth for 10 minutes. After some time, spit out the oil and gargle with water. Then brush your teeth. This will clean your teeth and also remove bad breath.