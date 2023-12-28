Know the Correct Process for Wearing Gemstones as Per Vedic Astrology With Pt Pawan Kaushik

Have you ever wondered if the gemstones that have been used to signify status and improve beauty can also help you in your destiny if you wear them properly?

Pt Pawan Kaushik, one of the best gemstone astrologer in India, says that "gemstones hold a special place in Vedic Astrology for their ability to strengthen the energy of associated planets.". Each gem is linked with celestial bodies and can influence various aspects of life.

So, if you are considering wearing gemstones, it is essential to wear them correctly to avoid adverse effects.

In this article, let’s get the best guidance on wearing gemstones in accordance with Vedic Astrology suggested by the best gemstone astrologer in India.

Process of Wearing Gemstones

Step 1: Identifying Your Gem

1. Consult a Vedic Astrologer: Before you make the decision to wear gemstones, consult with the best gemstone astrologer in India who has deep knowledge of Vedic astrology. He can analyse your birth chart to identify which gemstone aligns with your planetary position.

2. Choose Your Gemstone: Based on the analysis, the astrologer will give you the accurate gemstone recommendation that resonates with your astrological profile. For example, Ruby for the Sun, Pearl for the Moon, and so on.

Step 2: Cleansing Your Gemstone

1. Saltwater Soak: Start by giving your gemstone a little wash in a water bowl with a tiny pinch of sea salt. This helps get rid of any old energies the stone might have picked up.

2. Sunlight Charging: After the saltwater soaks, keep your gemstone in the sunlight for a few hours. The Sun is like a supercharger for positive energy, so this step is thought to make your gemstone even more vibey and good-feeling.

Step 3: Choosing the Right Metal

1. Metal Matters: Once your gem is cleansed, it's time to pick the right metal for the ring or pendant. Each metal corresponds to different planets. For example, copper, silver, and gold are associated with the Sun, Moon, and Venus, respectively. So choosing the right metal plays a vital role in this.

2. Setting the Gemstone: Make sure your gemstone is firmly positioned in the metal of your choice. This is a crucial step because it opens up a direct channel of energy between your energy field and the gem.

Step 4: Wearing the Gemstone

1. Timing is Everything: Vedic Astrology emphasises the importance of wearing gemstones at specific times for maximum effectiveness. The ideal time is often during a planetary hour associated with the respective gemstone.

2. Wear on the Correct Finger: Each finger is linked to a specific planet. For instance, the ring finger is associated with the Sun. Wear your gemstone on the finger corresponding to the planet it represents. The best gemstone consultant in Delhi will help you get the right advice.

Step 5: Caring for Your Gemstone

1. Regular Cleansing: Gemstones are believed to absorb negative energies over time. Regularly cleanse your gem by repeating the saltwater soak and sunlight charging process.

2. Avoiding Chemicals: To maintain the vibrancy of your gemstone, avoid exposing it to harsh chemicals. Remove your gemstone jewellery when using cleaning agents or applying cosmetics.

Step 6: Consulting Periodically

1. Check-In with Your Astrologer: Talk to the best gemstone astrologer in India on a regular basis to review your astrological profile. It may be necessary to change the gemstone or the way it is worn in response to planetary positions.

2. Understanding Planetary Transits: Be aware of significant planetary transits that may impact your astrological profile. During such times, consulting with your astrologer can guide you on whether adjustments to your gemstone routine are necessary or not.

Wearing gemstones the Vedic Astrology way can help you discover yourself and find balance. These are some generalised solutions that you should know about. Always keep in mind that before wearing any type of gemstone, getting a consultation with the expert astrologer is beneficial.

About Pt Pawan Kaushik

Pt Pawan Kaushik is the best gemstone consultant in Delhi, with 30 years of experience. Known for his practical astrological guidance, he has earned a reputation for helping individuals achieve success and wealth through his accurate gemstone recommendations. He helped thousands of people including celebrities to live a better life. Book a consultation today to know more about his services.

