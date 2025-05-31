Know Why Excessive Use of Earbuds Can Be Harmful to Your Ears

Technology has taken over our life and because of which every task are made easier, but every positive has negative and technology also has its side effect. The over use of certain device can be harmful. Every single individual uses earbuds and we can say that it has become part of our body. We use earphones to listen music and phone calls. Bust over use of year phones can be dangerous. Doctors warn against prolonged earbud use due to potential harms from widespread and constant usage.

According to Dr. Saurabh Bali, constant earbud use can lead to CSOM, ASOM, ear drainage, tinnitus, hearing impairment, and ear pain. To prevent these issues, avoid sharing earbuds due to hygiene concerns. So do not keep earbuds in the same ear for a long time. Remove the earbuds from your ears for 2 minutes after every 15 to 20 minutes.

Firstly the volume of the earbuds should not be more than 70 percent of the phone. Use headphones instead of earbuds. Over-ear headphones are worn over the ears.

How to take care of your ears?

To avoid damage to your ears and to maintain good hearing, do not put sharp objects in your ears. Consult an expert to remove ear wax. Make sure to clean the outer parts of the ears. Clean the outer parts of the ears with cotton or a wet cloth.

Ear drops or oil can clean the ears. This can be done 1 to 2 times a week.