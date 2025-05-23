Know Why Indigestion May Be the Hidden Cause Behind Your Obesity

Nowadays, people are falling prey to various lifestyle-related diseases. Heart disease, obesity, cancer, diabetes are the most common diseases. Obesity is considered the main reason for these diseases. In such a situation, people take different measures to reduce obesity. But many do not know the reason why obesity does not reduce. That is what we are going to tell you today. Everyone knows that eating high-fat foods, oily foods from outside, and not exercising increases obesity. But many do not know that indigestion also causes the body to swell. Indigestion causes the face, hands, feet, and stomach to swell. Ayurvedic doctor Tanmay Goswami considers indigestion to be the biggest disease in the world.

What happens in indigestion?

Indigestion is a condition in which food is not digested properly. According to doctors, if food is not digested properly, it becomes poison, which has a negative effect on the body. When food is absorbed, metabolic waste is produced, due to which the immune system deteriorates, the person becomes fat or too thin.

Poison is formed

Doctors say that it often happens that a person eats again after some time immediately after eating. The previous food is not even properly digested. If the juice of what was eaten before is not prepared and something is still eaten from above, it becomes poison.

Symptoms of food digestion

No smell of food after belching Self-hunger Body feeling light

If you do not see these symptoms, then wait a while and do not eat anything else. After that, drink some warm water and then eat something when you feel hungry again