Know Why Is Back Pain Becoming Common Among Young People?

Back pain has become so common that even young people in their twenties and thirties frequently complain about it. Surprisingly, back pain is no longer just a concern for older adults even children are facing it today.

As we age, we try to strengthen our bodies, but due to certain habits and lifestyle factors, various problems like back pain can begin at a young age. There are many possible causes, and these can vary with age. That’s why it’s essential to identify the exact reason behind the discomfort. Nutritional deficiencies aren’t the only culprits — many other factors contribute to back pain. For instance, poor posture while sitting can lead to back problems. Sleeping in an improper position, especially on one side, can also trigger pain. Sitting for extended periods in the same position, whether while working or using mobile phones, adds strain to the lower back. A sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise only make things worse. Obesity puts additional pressure on the back muscles, increasing the risk of pain.

In today's work culture, many of us spend long hours in front of a laptop without proper breaks. Similarly, prolonged use of mobile phones while lying or sitting in awkward positions can strain the spine. It’s important to take regular breaks during work and use devices in moderation. Repeatedly bending over can also contribute to persistent back pain. While inactivity is a major cause, excessive exercise can also be harmful. Many athletes and fitness enthusiasts face issues from lifting weights beyond their capacity or performing complex exercises without proper training. Online workout classes, though convenient, may not always be suited to an individual’s physical condition. Hence, it’s crucial to understand your body’s limits, gradually build strength, and avoid jumping into intense workouts without preparation.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a significant number of people suffer from ankylosing spondylitis, a form of arthritis that affects the spine. This condition puts pressure on the joints and ligaments, resulting in chronic back pain. Alarmingly, the incidence of this condition is rising among young adults.

So, if you experience constant back pain, don’t ignore it. Seek medical advice promptly. Early diagnosis and proper care can make all the difference.