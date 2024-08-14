Know Why Pakistan's Independence Day is on August 14 While India's is on August 15

August 15 is a significant day for India as it marks the nation's freedom from British rule in 1947. On that day, India and Pakistan both achieved independence, but they celebrate their Independence Days on different dates. Pakistan observes its Independence Day on August 14, a day earlier than India. Let's explore the reasons behind this difference.

The Difference of One Day

It has been over 77 years since Pakistan gained independence on August 14, 1947, while India followed on August 15, 1947. Despite gaining independence together, the two countries celebrate on different days each year. According to a BBC report, both India and Pakistan gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947. However, Pakistan, being a Muslim-majority nation, chose to celebrate its Independence Day on August 14, while India, as a secular nation, celebrates on August 15.

Reasons for Pakistan's Independence Date

Several explanations have been offered for the discrepancy in the celebration dates. Some historians suggest that Pakistan was officially recognized as an independent country on August 14, which is why it observes its Independence Day on that date. Another theory posits that the then-Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, could not be in both Delhi and Karachi simultaneously. Consequently, he transferred power to Pakistan on August 14 and to India on August 15. This is why Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day a day earlier than India.

Geographical differences also play a role. Pakistan's time zone is 30 minutes behind India's. When it is 12 PM in India, it is 11:30 AM in Pakistan. It is believed that when the British government signed the Indian Independence Act, it was midnight in India, which translates to 11:30 PM on August 14 in Pakistan.