Know Why Planks Is the Best Exercise to Lose Belly Fat and Strengthen Core Muscles

People are gaining weight and most of the people are worried with the fat that is accumulating near belly and thighs. What is more worrying is that belly fat is considered the most difficult to reduce. It takes a long time to get rid of belly fat. Fitness experts suggest different exercises to reduce belly fat. The most effective exercise among them is considered to be the plank exercise. Because plank exercise helps in burning fat.

Excess abdominal fat is a health concern and can detract from one's appearance. Planking is an effective exercise to target abdominal muscles and reduce stomach fat. Regular planking contributes to overall fitness. If you want to burn belly fat or keep your body fit, the plank exercise should be well balanced. According to fitness experts, the longer you can stay in the plank position, the more benefits you get.

People who do planks in the beginning can keep themselves in this position for 60 seconds. If you can keep yourself in this position for a minute, then do this exercise 3 to 4 times.

Also Read: Natural Ways to Fight Insomnia and Improve Sleep Without Medication

No matter what exercise, its effect is achieved by doing it in the right way and at the right time. Always pay attention to the position while planking. If you make any mistake in the position, its effect will also be reduced.