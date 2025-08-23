Know Why Washing Face With Cold Water After Crying Boosts Mental Health

Washing face with cold water has many benefit. Doing this helps to keep your face hydrated. This practice is also a mental health remedy, often recommended after crying. Health coach Dinaj Varvatwala gave information about this to a website. Let's understand, what is the relationship between washing your face with cold water and mental health ?

Crying is not only a emotional experience, but is also a natural physiological process. When we cry, our body releases some chemicals. During this, cortisol hormones that increase stress are released more. If you wash your face with cold water at such times, your nervous system calms down and the amount of stress-inducing hormones also decreases. Along with this, mood-enhancing hormones increase in the body. Therefore, health coaches say that you should wash your face with cold water at least once a day.

What should you take care of?