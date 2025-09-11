Know Why Women Gain Weight After Getting Married? Here’s What You Need to Know

Woman often gain weight after getting married. After marriage, different changes happens in every girl's life. Moving from one house to another, gradually understanding the habits and people there, and adjusting to them takes a long time. In all this, due to neglecting oneself or changing eating and drinking habits, the girl gains weight. But what exactly causes this change? Let's see if there are really some things that cause weight gain.

1. Lack of sleep: After marriage, due to increasing responsibilities and changed daily routine, one does not get enough sleep and due to fatigue, more fat starts accumulating in the body and weight also increases.

2. Irregular diet: Eating with everyone, missing meal times, eating at irregular times, eating in excess leads to weight gain.

3 Eating too much : Due to weddings, festivals, and family gatherings, sweet food, oily food, and ghee are consumed continuously. Due to which excess fat accumulates in the body and weight increases.

4. Hormonal changes: After marriage, many girls experience hormonal changes, which increase the rate of weight gain. Due to many reasons like irregular periods, PCOS, and low blood pressure in the body, hormones do not function properly, resulting in weight gain. As a solution to this, keep your meal and sleep times regular. Physical activity is also important.

5. Lack of exercise: Before marriage, there is a habit of doing gym, yoga, or walking, but after marriage, this habit gradually decreases or some people stop exercising completely. Therefore, weight increases. As a solution to this, do simple exercises like jumping rope, jumping jacks at home.

Apart from all these reasons, the most important part is your mental health. Mental health is very important for your good physical health. There are many reasons why you may experience mental stress after marriage. The stress of taking on new responsibilities in a new home and managing relationships increases the cortisol hormone in the body, which causes fat to accumulate around the belly.