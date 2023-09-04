Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Puja Samagri List and How to Prepare Panchamrit

Krishna Janmashtami holds immense significance for Hindus and Krishna devotees worldwide. According to Hindu mythology, Shri Krishna, the eighth incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on this auspicious day. His birthplace, Mathura, and childhood home, Vrindavan, witness grand celebrations, but the entire nation joins in the festivities. Janmashtami primarily revolves around the worship of Krishna's child avatar, Ladoo Gopal - and among other things, Panchmrit is offered as prasad.

Puja Samagri list:

A cradle or a jhoola for Bal Krishna (Baby Krishna idol), an idol of baby Krishna, and a small flute, along with flowers, Tulsi leaves, chandan, kumkum, akshat, makhan mishri, incense stick, Kalash, mango leaves or toran, Gangajal, fresh fruits, coconut, and Panchamrit are needed for the Janmashtami celebrations.

Significance of Panchamrit

As the name suggests, Panchamrit is made of five ingredients, mainly ("Panch" meaning five): milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. The significance of Panchamrit and its connection with Janmashtami lies in the belief that it emerged during the Samudra Manthan between Devas and Asuras, as mentioned in the Mahabharata. Panchamrit translates to the "Drink of God," with "Amrit" symbolizing nectar for immortality.

This Panchamrit is first offered to deities and then served as prasad. It's also used during 'Abhishek,' which is the process of bathing idols with the holy mixture. The five ingredients of Panchamrit represent five different symbolic elements:

Milk: Purity and sense of piety

Ghee: Strength and victory

Curd: Prosperity

Honey: Hard work and unity

Sugar: Sweetness (in life, which brings bliss)

Mix yoghurt (curd) with milk in a vessel. Add honey, ghee and sugar to the mixture in the vessel. Mix well, garnish with Tulsi leaves and serve. Rosewater or dry fruits can also be added as additional garnishing.

As Krishna was fond of butter, milk, and Dahi, this is the apt prasad to be made for him on his birthday!